Here's why we are proud to be Student Council members

Kidsday reporters and student council members Grace Garrity,

Kidsday reporters and student council members Grace Garrity, left, and Katerina Rueb with a cup design they made at Daniel Street Elementary School, Lindenhurst. Photo Credit: Michelle Perino

By Grace Garrity and Katerina Rueb Kidsday Reporters
At our school, the fourth- and fifth-grade students are allowed to submit essays on why they would like to be in Student Council. The council is a club for responsible kids to meet to plan activities and discuss school events.

Luckily, we got into Student Council! Our teacher advisers are just as nice as the kids in the group. We meet several mornings each month.  We have made posters, set up the annual pumpkin patch, decorated the school for Red Ribbon Week (to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs and alcohol), and organized a food drive for the needy.

We also decorated our school fence with red cups so everyone can see our positive messages.

We are soon going to be helping the kindergartners unpack and get organized. Student Council is a unique club that is both challenging and fun.

Michelle Perino's fourth-grade class, Daniel Street Elementary School, Lindenhurst

By Grace Garrity and Katerina Rueb Kidsday Reporters

