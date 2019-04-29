Here at St. Mary School, we are proud to take part in the student council.

Aidan is the treasurer, which means he deals with the council’s funds. Michaela is the secretary, and she makes flyers, takes notes and shares ideas. Our student council has done numerous fundraisers to help the school and the community.

One fundraiser was called Candy for Cancer, for which we sold four pieces of candy for $1, or two large-sized candy bars for $1. We made more than $200. All of this money was then donated to Memorial Sloan-Kettering in Commack to help pay for patients' medical bills.

Another fundraiser was the Lymphoma Dress-Down Day. During this fundraiser, students paid $5 to not wear their school uniform. We had them dress down in purple for the entire day. We dedicated this event to a student whose father unfortunately died of lymphoma this past summer and donated the money to a lymphoma fund.

Finally, the student council held an event called Wash Kits for Veterans. Each grade was assigned items to donate to put inside wash kits for the noble veterans who served our country. Included in the kits were razors, toothbrushes, shaving cream, soap, shampoo and toothpaste. Once all of these items were collected, we put together the Wash Kits and sent them off to the veterans' nursing home in Northport.

We have many more fundraisers and events coming up, such as the Save the Rhinos. Rhinos are being killed for their horns because they represents wealth and are used in Chinese medicine. A fellow student was aware of this and asked us to help save the rhinos. We are going to do a fundraiser, and those proceeds will go to a rhino conservation society.

For the Super Bowl, we also did a SOUPerbowl that helped our food pantry. We had boxes decorated for the two NFL teams, and students put cans of soup in the box of the team they wanted to win. The winning team’s box had the most soup, so we had a dress-down day with that team's colors.

These are just a sampling of the many fundraisers and events hosted by the St. Mary School Student Council. It is so great to be part of a fun organization that also helps out our school and gives back to our community.

Marytheresa Donohue's seventh-grade class, St. Mary School, East Islip