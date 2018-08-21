Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Pictures are reminders of school rules

Kidsday reporter Sebastian Morales is proud of his "Wall of Me" in school. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Sebastian Morales Kidsday Reporter
In my fifth-grade classroom, we have created a masterpiece with papers on it, and I am the star. I talked in class, I didn’t do my homework and I wore hats in school. Shown are pictures on the wall in my classroom that display these things that are frowned upon.

The papers started off with me talking in class. Mrs. Jillian Cagno, our math teacher, had an idea of putting a picture of me doing my homework, printing it out and hanging it up on the wall, and that’s how the whole thing started. Every time I forgot to follow the rules or did something “extraordinary,” a photo went up on the wall.

I am proud to be famous and on the wall. This makes me feel good, because everyone who walks in the room always laughs and tells jokes about the pictures. Also, what should I call the wall? I always wondered what to call it, and I decided on the Wall of Me!

My mom helps me with the writing, my friend Addie takes the pictures, and it forms into a masterpiece. The pictures spread like wildfire and it created a type of funny comedy.

Jillian Cagno and Deirdre Greenwald’s fifth-grade class, Tuckahoe School, Southampton

