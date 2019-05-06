TODAY'S PAPER
Tips for making the most of your study time

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Joseph Malossi, Sayville

By Michaela Williams Kidsday Reporter
It isn’t always easy to get a perfect score, but with these tips you might become a lot closer to it.

  • Study. Studying will help you memorize what you are learning, but when you memorize it, you should also understand what it means.
  • Make flash cards. With cards you can quiz yourself.
  • Make up a short song or rhyme about it. This will help you remember what you are learning, and you can teach your friends your new catchy tune.
  • Draw yourself a picture. A picture can help you visually understand the topic.
  • Make a study group. This will allow you to have social interactions and study at the same time.
  • Type or write a study guide. This will allow you to always have it on a phone or computer.
  • Take breaks. If you are stressed, overwhelmed or tired, you might have trouble concentrating.
  • Ask for help. You can ask your teacher, parent or family members.
  • Plan your time. Space out when you are studying each subject, taking breaks, doing homework and going to places such as a sport practice.

Maria Lennon and Erica Schultheis’ writing club, Candlewood Middle School, Dix Hills

