It isn’t always easy to get a perfect score, but with these tips you might become a lot closer to it.
- Study. Studying will help you memorize what you are learning, but when you memorize it, you should also understand what it means.
- Make flash cards. With cards you can quiz yourself.
- Make up a short song or rhyme about it. This will help you remember what you are learning, and you can teach your friends your new catchy tune.
- Draw yourself a picture. A picture can help you visually understand the topic.
- Make a study group. This will allow you to have social interactions and study at the same time.
- Type or write a study guide. This will allow you to always have it on a phone or computer.
- Take breaks. If you are stressed, overwhelmed or tired, you might have trouble concentrating.
- Ask for help. You can ask your teacher, parent or family members.
- Plan your time. Space out when you are studying each subject, taking breaks, doing homework and going to places such as a sport practice.
Maria Lennon and Erica Schultheis’ writing club, Candlewood Middle School, Dix Hills
