It isn’t always easy to get a perfect score, but with these tips you might become a lot closer to it.

Study. Studying will help you memorize what you are learning, but when you memorize it, you should also understand what it means.

Make flash cards. With cards you can quiz yourself.

Make up a short song or rhyme about it. This will help you remember what you are learning, and you can teach your friends your new catchy tune.

Draw yourself a picture. A picture can help you visually understand the topic.

Make a study group. This will allow you to have social interactions and study at the same time.

Type or write a study guide. This will allow you to always have it on a phone or computer.

Take breaks. If you are stressed, overwhelmed or tired, you might have trouble concentrating.

Ask for help. You can ask your teacher, parent or family members.

Plan your time. Space out when you are studying each subject, taking breaks, doing homework and going to places such as a sport practice.

Maria Lennon and Erica Schultheis’ writing club, Candlewood Middle School, Dix Hills