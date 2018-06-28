Stuffed animals are my bedroom buddies

Sometimes in the morning my parents can’t find me in my bed. That is because of my incredible stuffed animal collection. I have more than 50 stuffed animals, and most of them sleep with me. It is a procedure to get into bed every night because each animal has its own place right beside me. Many times in the morning I am found buried underneath them.

Each stuffed animal means something to me and I know all of their names. There is Trunko, Sweetie Pop, Frizzy, Val and Peaches, just to name a few. Some of my “babies” have been with me since I was born.

One of my most special stuffed animals is Pete, who is a doggy that my grandma gave me which belonged to my dad. Pete is 45 years old and is still looking good, even though he no longer has a nose.

I have big ones and really small ones. The worst is when some of the small guys fall behind my bed. When that happens, we have to have a rescue mission and use a hanger to get them back. I have bears, cats, giraffes, porcupines, dolphins, and even a pickle named Dillon.

One of my challenges is deciding who comes on vacation with me because only so many are allowed and will fit in my luggage. When my family and I go away, I have a system to rotate which animals get to come. But Sweetie Pop always comes along — it is a tradition!

Even though my bed is packed, my collection continues to grow, and I can’t wait for my next addition.

Elisa Brosnan and Marybeth Clark’s writing and art club, West Hollow Middle School, Melville