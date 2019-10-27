My menagerie of stuffed animals

Stuffed animals are amazing and I have a lot of them.

I have exactly 126 stuffed animals. It is fun collecting stuffed animals because they are fun to play with. I got my first one at the mall. It was a stuffed bat.

My second one I got was when I went to Disney, and it was a stuffed Mickey Mouse.

I’m happy I have a lot of stuffed animals and collect as many as I can every new place I go.

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma