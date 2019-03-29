TODAY'S PAPER
Do you name your stuffed animals and dolls?

Kidsday reporter Isabella Frazzitta, third from left, with first- and second-graders at Maria Regina School, Seaford, holding toys that they have named. Photo Credit: Rosemary Meehan

By Isabella Frazzitta Kidsday Reporter
Some kids have imaginary friends. When I was younger, I named my stuffed animals. Giving them a name helped make them come to life in some ways. I would bring Sir Fluffs A Lot everywhere, even the bathtub! Growing up in a large family, I always thought I was the only one who did this. Turns out there were many like me.

I surveyed 82 kids from first to fourth grade and I was surprised by the show of hands, as 56 kids said yes and 26 kids said no to my question!

I thought more of them would be a "yes." You should have seen how fast they raised their hands.

Most of the kids who said no were the third- and fourth-graders, and I think I know why. When I got older I used to keep it a secret that I played with those toys. Just trying to be cool.

I wonder how many kids in the whole world name their toys, don’t you?

Rosemary Meehan's eighth-grade class, Maria Regina School, Seaford

