TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Morning
SEARCH
65° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Did you keep your favorite stuffed animal from childhood?

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Charlotte Webster

By Shannon Mahoney Kidsday Reporter
Print

I conducted a poll to see how many kids still had their childhood doll or stuffed animal. Here are my results:

Yes: 9

No: 3

The results may leave you shocked. Exactly three times the people who don’t have their stuffed animal do have their stuffed animal. Most kids decided to keep their childhood memories. Who knew? I personally thought that many kids would have lost their favorite toy by now.

Most kids I polled were in grades five and six. I thought I was special by keeping mine, but many other kids do what I do!

Michelle Healy’s Enterprise students, Centre Avenue School, East Rockaway

By Shannon Mahoney Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Abby Claps, 11, of Kings Park splashes around 24 ways to enjoy summer on LI
The Adventure Falls Long Flume opened in 2001, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Nassau County Firefighters Museum WHAT This interactive 12 fun LI places for career-minded kids
Help American heroes by participating in the annual Vet Dog Run & Walk, more LI fun this week
Country Fair Entertainment (3351 Rte. 112, Medford) features 15 family day trips on Long Island
140 Eileen Way, Ste 200, Syosset; 516-921-1004, momosclubhouse.com 42 indoor places to play on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search