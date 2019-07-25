I conducted a poll to see how many kids still had their childhood doll or stuffed animal. Here are my results:

Yes: 9

No: 3

The results may leave you shocked. Exactly three times the people who don’t have their stuffed animal do have their stuffed animal. Most kids decided to keep their childhood memories. Who knew? I personally thought that many kids would have lost their favorite toy by now.

Most kids I polled were in grades five and six. I thought I was special by keeping mine, but many other kids do what I do!

Michelle Healy’s Enterprise students, Centre Avenue School, East Rockaway