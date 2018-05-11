TODAY'S PAPER
How do you act with a substitute teacher?

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Matt Faraci, Sayville

By Jake Quintana and Sydney Schoettl Kidsday Reporters
If your classroom teacher doesn’t come in one day, how does that affect you? Do you act differently when there is a substitute teacher in the room?

We did a survey in our school and asked kids in fourth and fifth grades that question. Here are our results:

I act the same: 129

I act differently: 66

Sometimes I act differently: 3

As you can see, most kids in our school act the same way. We think they have respect for substitute teachers. Also, the sub may leave a lot of notes about behavior and other things, and kids don’t want to get in trouble when their classroom teacher returns.

Sixty-six kids said they do act differently, and their usual response was: “You can talk more and fool around.”

Linda Vaianella’s fifth-grade class, Boyle Road Elementary School, Port Jefferson Station

