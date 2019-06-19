Ideas to make your summer a great adventure

Summer starts in just a few days. No more school and lots of time to do things on our own! Have you made your summer checklist? I did, and here are the things that I want to do before school starts again:

Eat ice cream. My favorite ice cream place is Baskin Robbins!

Go to the beach. My favorite thing to do at the beach is to lie out in the sun and tan.

Run through the sprinkler. If you don't have a sprinkler, you can go to Splish Splash Water Park in Calverton.

Catch fireflies. I like to catch fireflies at my house!

Go swimming. Here are some swimming places that are near me: Safe-T-Swim in Levittown and The Nassau County Aquatic Center in East Meadow.

Take a walk. You can take a walk in your neighborhood. The Norman J. Levy Park and Preserve in Merrick is also very nice.

Stay up late and watch movies!

Visit a local park. My favorite park is Eisenhower Park.

Join the summer reading program at your local library.

Make s'mores by a fire pit. That's my favorite thing to do in the summer.

Go camping. I like to camp out in my backyard!

Try playing a sport. I enjoy playing softball.

I hope you enjoy your summer.

Patricia King's fourth-grade class, Bowling Green Elementary School, Westbury