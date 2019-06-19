Ideas to make your summer a great adventure

Summer starts in just a few days. No more school and lots of time to do things on our own! Have you made your summer checklist? I did, and here are the things that I want to do before school starts again:
- Eat ice cream. My favorite ice cream place is Baskin Robbins!
- Go to the beach. My favorite thing to do at the beach is to lie out in the sun and tan.
- Run through the sprinkler. If you don’t have a sprinkler, you can go to Splish Splash Water Park in Calverton.
- Catch fireflies. I like to catch fireflies at my house!
- Go swimming. Here are some swimming places that are near me: Safe-T-Swim in Levittown and The Nassau County Aquatic Center in East Meadow.
- Take a walk. You can take a walk in your neighborhood. The Norman J. Levy Park and Preserve in Merrick is also very nice.
- Stay up late and watch movies!
- Visit a local park. My favorite park is Eisenhower Park.
- Join the summer reading program at your local library.
- Make s’mores by a fire pit. That’s my favorite thing to do in the summer.
- Go camping. I like to camp out in my backyard!
- Try playing a sport. I enjoy playing softball.
I hope you enjoy your summer.
Patricia King's fourth-grade class, Bowling Green Elementary School, Westbury
