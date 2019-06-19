TODAY'S PAPER
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Ideas to make your summer a great adventure

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kathleen Tehn-Addy, Wheatley Heights

By Tinamarie Otero Kidsday Reporter
Summer starts in just a few days. No more school and lots of time to do things on our own! Have you made your summer checklist? I did, and here are the things that I want to do before school starts again:

  • Eat ice cream. My favorite ice cream place is Baskin Robbins!
  • Go to the beach. My favorite thing to do at the beach is to lie out in the sun and tan.
  • Run through the sprinkler. If you don’t have a sprinkler, you can go to Splish Splash Water Park in Calverton.
  • Catch fireflies. I like to catch fireflies at my house!
  • Go swimming. Here are some swimming places that are near me: Safe-T-Swim in Levittown and The Nassau County Aquatic Center in East Meadow.
  • Take a walk. You can take a walk in your neighborhood. The Norman J. Levy Park and Preserve in Merrick is also very nice.
  • Stay up late and watch movies!
  • Visit a local park. My favorite park is Eisenhower Park.
  • Join the summer reading program at your local library.
  • Make s’mores by a fire pit. That’s my favorite thing to do in the summer.
  • Go camping. I like to camp out in my backyard!
  • Try playing a sport. I enjoy playing softball.

I hope you enjoy your summer.

Patricia King's fourth-grade class, Bowling Green Elementary School, Westbury

