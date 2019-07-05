I love to have fun in the sun with my family and friends during summertime. The summer is one of the easiest seasons to host an amazing outdoor party. From BBQs, to pool parties, to a beach luau, your summer party options are endless. Here are a few tips that will make your next summer party a blast, and one that your friends and family will love!

Step 1: Create a party invite list. Talk with your parents about how many people you would like to invite, and who you’re inviting. For example friends, adults or both. After you know who’s coming to your party you can plan the perfect party just for them.

Step 2: Brainstorm. Come up with a fun theme for your party. Pick a theme that’s appropriate for your guest, and one you think your party guests will love.

Step 3: Pick a date, location and time.

Step 4: Buy and mail those invitations! Tip: Be sure to make them colorful. Everyone will want to respond yes!

Step 5: After you know how many people are actually coming to your party, buy festive, colorful decorations. Have a bunch of summer games planned, like water balloon toss or Frisbees.

Last but not least, have fun. Stay cool and enjoy fun in the sun with your friends at a party they will never forget.

Michelle Indrieri’s fifth-grade class, St. Anne's School, Garden City