Ways to beat summer boredom

Summer vacation is less than a week away, and you don’t want to waste a minute of it! Personally, my summers can get pretty boring when my friends go to sleepaway camp or travel. Here are some ways to beat that summer boredom:

Make a cool video and learn to edit. (For beginners, I would recommend using iMovie.)

Have a spa day. You can either go out or make your own spa at home.

Go to a trampoline park (like SkyZone or Bounce).

Walk or bike to the park, with a friend or alone. It will help you reach some needed bliss.

Have a sand castle contest with friends. Others at the beach will end up joining you!

Babysit your sibling or find someone to babysit by making flyers and giving them to your neighbors.

Learn how to sew from a family member or the internet.

Play some fun online games (go to Cool Math for really fun ones).

Organize your room or junk drawer for some well-deserved comfort.

Help the community by volunteering and picking up trash at your local park.

Elisa Brosnan and Marybeth Clark’s writing and art club, West Hollow Middle School, Melville