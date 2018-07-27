Summer camp is a place to have fun and spend time with your friends, and my experience at Ivy League Day Camp is no different.

Camp is a way for you to break out of your shell and meet new people you’re going to build relationships with possibly for the rest of your life. I have the privilege to travel around the country with my best friends through my camp’s teen travel program. Although there are so many good and bad things about going to summer camp where your school is, I’m lucky because my dad works at my school and camp. If I feel sick or get hurt, my dad is around to help me. It makes me feel extra-secure that he’s always at the same place as I am.

There are a few cons about it. When I’m at the same place as my dad, I feel that if I need something, I depend on him. I feel less independent around him because he’s watching over me the whole time and a little too close to all of my teachers.

Going to school here is great because this is like my second home. I spend more time here than in my own home. Ivy League has great teachers who take their time and effort to see what everyone needs. School and camp are two different worlds, but the fun thing about these two together is that they’re in the same place.

Meagan Miller’s students, Ivy League School, Smithtown