We made up our own basketball game

Credit: Kidsday staff artist Olivia Osbourne, Wheatley Heights

By Grace Archbold Kidsday Reporter
During the summer, there are tons of fun activities you can do. There are many different sports that I like to play in the summer time. Some examples are hockey, basketball and soccer. I also like to play baseball and manhunt. My whole neighborhood will play these games together.

If you don’t like these games, you can make your own. This is what the kids in my neighborhood did. We created a basketball game called Swish. You play in order of oldest to youngest. The oldest player will start on the opposite side of the road from the basketball hoop. They will try to get the ball in the hoop and if they don’t, the second oldest has to get the ball. They have to shoot from wherever they touch it first.  

This repeats in age order until someone gets a shot in the hoop. Then, everyone else must shoot from the same place where the shot was scored. If nobody else makes it in, the person who did get it in gets a point. If everybody but one person gets it in, the person who did not make it is out. If everybody makes it in, nobody is out and nobody gets a point. The person who was supposed to go next must start again from the opposite side of the road from the hoop. The first person to get five points wins the game.

During the rest of the summer I suggest that you play one of these games with people in your neighborhood. It will be fun for you, and I think your neighbors will like to play them, too. You don’t even have to play these games specifically. You can play any game you want! If you don’t like these types of games, try to make your own that you will like to play.

George Marino’s sixth-grade class, Eastport Elementary School

