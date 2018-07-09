We spend most of our time in the summer out in Hampton Bays. We both have houses there so we hang out all the time. There are so many things to do in the Hamptons. Instead of sitting and playing video games, we have the time of our lives outside. Here are some things we do so that we never get bored:

Going to Tiana Beach, which is on Dune Road. There is so much do there.

Going to sailing camp, which we really liked. There are so many great summer day camps to choose from.

A day of shopping at the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead is fun when the weather is not right.

Eating at Tate’s Cookies. The original store is in Southampton, at 43 N. Sea Rd.

Going out on personal watercraft, like Jet Skis. There are so many places to go (with adult supervision). It is a great adventure.

Want more snacks? We also like Francesca’s Pizzeria at 9 Ponquogue Ave., in Hampton Bays, or a Dippin’ Dots ice cream, or Ralph’s Italian Ices.

There is so much to do, what are you waiting for?

Colleen Topping’s sixth-grade class, Manor Oaks Elementary School, New Hyde Park