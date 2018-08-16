Easy home remedies for sunburn pain

It is so nice to lie down on the beach with your feet in that warm summer sand and the sun shining on your body. Wait! The sunblock! I forgot to put on sunblock. Now I have a horrible sunburn. Ouch!

We all make this mistake from time to time. We know to be careful, but sometimes we forget to reapply the lotion or just get out of the sun. So how to make the pain go away? I have a few family remedies that might help ease the pain:

Put some frozen tomatoes on you. It helps heal the skin. Just hope you don’t get hungry.

Mix some baking soda and some cold water. This will help the sting go away. Just know, it might be chilly! You can also add it to a bath.

Put plain yogurt on your sunburn; again, try not to get hungry.

Meredith Marin’s fourth-grade class, Birch Lane Elementary School, Massapequa Park