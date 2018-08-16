TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
74° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Easy home remedies for sunburn pain

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Olivia Osbourne, Melville

By Kathleen Cooney Kidsday Reporter
Print

It is so nice to lie down on the beach with your feet in that warm summer sand and the sun shining on your body. Wait! The sunblock! I forgot to put on sunblock. Now I have a horrible sunburn. Ouch!

We all make this mistake from time to time. We know to be careful, but sometimes we forget to reapply the lotion or just get out of the sun. So how to make the pain go away? I have a few family remedies that might help ease the pain:

  • Put some frozen tomatoes on you. It helps heal the skin. Just hope you don’t get hungry.
  • Mix some baking soda and some cold water. This will help the sting go away. Just know, it might be chilly! You can also add it to a bath.
  • Put plain yogurt on your sunburn; again, try not to get hungry.

Meredith Marin’s fourth-grade class, Birch Lane Elementary School, Massapequa Park

By Kathleen Cooney Kidsday Reporter

More Family

Ten Little Dinosaurs 18 most popular Amazon eBooks for kids
Children play a game called Green Light, Red Red Rover, more nostalgic games to play now
8 back-to-school trends, according to Etsy
Elmo's ABC Book 18 most popular Amazon eBooks for kids
My children, Declan and Keira, taking a walk Share your favorite family memories
Newsday got an inside look on Aug. 3, Kids and teens volunteer as dog walkers