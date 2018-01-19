TODAY'S PAPER
How to throw a great Super Bowl party

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kaylah Bozkurtian, Garden City

By Ava Koszalka, Alexander Lo Russo and Marisa Patrissi Kidsday Reporters
The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and it is our hope that we will throw the best Super Bowl party ever.

First we are going to send out invitations. Here are some ideas to make them look cool. We are going to put some football stickers on the envelopes and draw something fun on the cards, like pictures of the team mascots.

The next step in planning a great Super Bowl party is decorations. Some decorations can be streamers of the football teams’ colors, so we are going to arrange to get them at a party store. We are also going to hang up banners. Everyone can chip in to make it look fun and festive. Make sure you have a big room and a giant TV to enjoy your company and the game.

Something every Super Bowl party needs is snacks! Examples of great gameday snacks are wings, sliders, nachos, heros and desserts including a football cake, cookies and candy.

All these ideas are great, but you should always try your best to make it fun for all the guests. It is important to include fun activities during and after the halftime show.

Finally, make sure to give your guests goody bags when they leave.

