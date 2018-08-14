Super Mario Odyssey is a game on the Nintendo Switch. It is one of the most popular games on the Switch.

The point of this game is to save Princess Peach from Bowser trying to marry her. Bowser ripped Mario’s hat in half, which gives him his new companion, Cappy. You go on adventures capturing Bowser’s minions so you can play as them. It isn’t like normal Mario games when you have to do levels in the world — instead, the world is the level.

It has the best graphics ever that I have seen and is probably one of my favorite games to play. I recommend the game to gamers who like the Mario games.

Meredith Marin’s fourth-grade class, Birch Lane Elementary School, Massapequa Park