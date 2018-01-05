TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 15° Good Evening
Few Clouds 15° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

‘Supergifted’ review: Great story of a kid genius and hero

Kidsday reporter Evan Creter reviewed the book

Kidsday reporter Evan Creter reviewed the book "Supergifted" by Gordon Korman. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Evan Creter Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

I think reading the book “Supergifted” by Gordon Korman (Balzer Bray) was a fascinating opportunity. My favorite part of the book was when the author described how Noah could become a hero by using his supergifted intelligence. This was my favorite part because I noticed that all the students in Noah’s middle school were depending on him. I was wondering how that probably made him feel, because being supergifted is a huge accomplishment.

In the book, Noah is always talking about all the inventions that he has created. All the students at school are impressed with the presentations he makes. Noah thinks he can be a hero to his classmates by using his supergifted mind. He knows he can help out his class with technology. The students start to depend on him with their homework and everything until one day something happens! Read it to find out.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

By Evan Creter Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

With school canceled for the day, Sean Valentine, Best spots for sledding on LI
There are many freebies for kids on Long Birthday freebies for kids on LI
Nameberry.com takes a look at the most popular Most popular baby names: 1900-today
Sippy Cups Cafe in Seaford gives parents both 15 new places for kids, parents to try in 2018
Baby shower cupcakes for a girl and boy 14 Pinterest parenting trends for 2018
Snow Pua (Moana) Snowmen across Long Island; submit your photos
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE