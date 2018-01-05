I think reading the book “Supergifted” by Gordon Korman (Balzer Bray) was a fascinating opportunity. My favorite part of the book was when the author described how Noah could become a hero by using his supergifted intelligence. This was my favorite part because I noticed that all the students in Noah’s middle school were depending on him. I was wondering how that probably made him feel, because being supergifted is a huge accomplishment.

In the book, Noah is always talking about all the inventions that he has created. All the students at school are impressed with the presentations he makes. Noah thinks he can be a hero to his classmates by using his supergifted mind. He knows he can help out his class with technology. The students start to depend on him with their homework and everything until one day something happens! Read it to find out.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5