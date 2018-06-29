TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
82° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Surfing, skimming, swimming in Montauk

Photo Credit: Kidsday Illustration / Zebediah Ryan

By Zebediah Ryan Kidsday Reporter
Print

I like to surf, boogie board, and skim board at Ditch Plains in Montauk. I like to boogie board when the waves are too small to surf. My favorite part is getting in a barrel (under the wave) and then having it crash on me. The feeling is so overwhelmingly awesome, it’s hard to describe.

When I surf, the waves are big. I like to surf year-round, but in the summer you have to pick the right time to go so there are not too many tourists out trying to catch the same waves. Lucky for me since I live here, I can wait until many of the tourists leave so I can have fun with my friends and family.

It can get dangerous if rookies don’t know what they are doing. The hardest part of surfing is reading the swells and tides. I also like to skim board when the shore break is breaking perfectly. The best part is going straight into the wave and feeling the water spray on my face.

Jennifer Jamet’s fourth-grade class, Montauk Elementary School

By Zebediah Ryan Kidsday Reporter

More Family

Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Answers to the 10 most-Googled parenting questions
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Splish Splash in Calverton features 20 water slides 22 things for families to do on LI's East End
Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) is 50 places every LI family should check out
Rebecca Chustek, 3, of Smithtown, plays at Little Date night? 7 LI places offering drop-off events for kids
Teeny, yet fierce Cupcake and his giant light-hearted New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids