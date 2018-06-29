TODAY'S PAPER
Our secret playground

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Casey Chung, Wheatley Heights

By Trevor Meehan and Hailey Welsch Kidsday Reporters
When you think of a swamp, what do you think of? Is it a disgusting, murky place that’s spooky? Or is it a place of adventure? We have a swamp that connects our backyards. A lot of people come to Montauk for a scenic vacation, but we like it because we have a secret getaway.

Our swamp is a wetland. On days when there is nothing to do, we love to explore the swamp. We have found dead trees knocked over and mounds of dirt that we climb on. We have spotted wildlife like deer, snakes and frogs. In the brown water we even spotted a snapping turtle. We have also found an old crate.

It is interesting that when the days are hot, so much of the water evaporates. We think it’s the change in the weather and moisture that makes the trees fall down. It is our favorite when the trees do fall though because we can run on them, balance, lift them up, and even lie on them. We love our secret playground. We even made a swing to add to our fun.

Jennifer Jamet’s fourth-grade class, Montauk Elementary School

By Trevor Meehan and Hailey Welsch Kidsday Reporters

