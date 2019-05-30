TODAY'S PAPER
'Swap'd: A Click'd Novel' reviewed by LI kid

Jocelyn Amaya Molina, of Greenport Elementary School, reviewed

Jocelyn Amaya Molina, of Greenport Elementary School, reviewed "Swap'd" by Tamara Ireland Stone. Photo Credit: Karen Gessner

By Jocelyn Amaya Molina Kidsday Reporter
I had the privilege of reading “Swap’d: A Click’d Novel” by Tamara Ireland Stone (Disney). It is about two girls, Allie and Courtney.

Allie lives in California and Courtney lives in Arizona. The girls are best friends. They want to see each other, but they need money so Courtney can go to California and see Allie.

That’s when they get a brilliant idea! They invent an app that they called Swap’d. Swap’d is about selling stuff you don’t want and people buying stuff that’s for sale. Both girls work hard to earn the money for the flight. Do they get to meet or not? You will have to read this book to find out.

This book is not the type of book I usually read, but I did enjoy the story. Allie and Courtney showed a lot of effort to see each other. I can tell you, that friendship is going to last a long time!

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner's sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School

