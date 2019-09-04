TODAY'S PAPER
Try the treats at Sweet Indulgences in Greenport

Kidsday reporters Samantha Silie, Daniel Rivas and Sandy

Kidsday reporters Samantha Silie, Daniel Rivas and Sandy Silie of Greenport Elementary School  at Sweet Indulgences in Greenport. Photo Credit: Karen Gessner

By Daniel Rivas, Samantha Sillie and Sandy Sillie Kidsday Reporters
Do you like to eat candy? Wait, what kind of question is that? Of course you do!

Sweet Indulgences is a candy shop in Greenport. Kids who like to eat candies come here.

Sweet Indulgences sells different kinds of candies for every person — not too sweet, too sweet or sugar-free. They have chocolate-covered pretzels, fruit slices, candy corn and so much more. Also, they have individual candies like Smarties, Dumdums, Airheads, Nerds, and delicious chocolates. They even have boxes of candy from the '80s and '90s as part of the store decoration.

Sweet Indulgences isn’t only candy; if you want something to remember your visit, you can get different kinds of souvenirs. They have teddy bears, candles, soups and a few other food products. There’s even a kid’s corner where you can find things like books or toys.

Sweet Indulgences opens at 10 a.m. every day and has been open for more than 20 years. If you want to eat a really good candy, you should try the chocolate bars, they are delicious. They have Godiva chocolate! Yummy!

Info: 200 Main St., Greenport, 631-477-8250

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner’s sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School

