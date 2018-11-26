I liked the Make It Real Sweet N’ Chic Headbands.

This was hard at first. You can create headbands by yourself, but you might need a little help. I think it would be best to organize all the pieces on a table to see everything you can work with. Then you can decide how to decorate and assemble your headband. It is nice to wear the fancy headband accessory with any outfit you put together. Plus, if you have a lot of hair, like me, the headband keeps your hair out of your face. You can design and create a headband like a unicorn, pompons, or other designs you think are cool and cute.

I loved making the unicorn headband. I even got many compliments on it at school, so I was happy. Some kids even asked me to make one for them.

I think this toy is great because you can use the pieces to be creative and, when you finish, the headband looks awesome. It looks beautiful when you are done making it and, if you love fashion, this is for you. I had a couple of friends over for a headband-making get-together. Everyone had a nice time and made some fancy headbands that we now wear to school together. I can’t wait for another headband hilarious time with friends. You can be creative and unique, which is what I like to be. Plus, I love headbands and wear them almost every day.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury