Helping at my family's restaurant

My family owns a restaurant in Copiague, and I have been helping them for years.

Throughout the years, I have learned a lot, from what a cashier does to other jobs. I have learned about responsibility, patience, public speaking and cooperation.

For responsibility I learned that I have to be responsible for the amount of money a cashier gives back to the customer and not making a mistake with the order. For patience, I learned that no matter how long a customer takes, you have to be polite to them. For public speaking, I learned that sometimes you have to get out of your comfort zone when speaking to the customer. For cooperation, I learned you have to cooperate with others in order to be successful, not only in business but in life, too.

Helping there has been fun. When it is busy, you are so busy! You have to keep up to make sure customers are happy. The good part is I get to help my parents. I am getting experience and the best reason of all — free food! Stop in sometime: Tang Asian Fusion, 903 Montauk Hwy., Copiague.

Paul Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Copiague Middle School