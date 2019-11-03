TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
SEARCH
36° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Helping at my family's restaurant

Kidsday reporter Ethan Zheng of Copiague helping at

Kidsday reporter Ethan Zheng of Copiague helping at his parent's restaurant. Photo Credit: Zheng family

By Ethan Zheng Kidsday Reporter
Print

My family owns a restaurant in Copiague, and I have been helping them for years.

Throughout the years, I have learned a lot, from what a cashier does to other jobs. I have learned about responsibility, patience, public speaking and cooperation.

For responsibility I learned that I have to be responsible for the amount of money a cashier gives back to the customer and not making a mistake with the order. For patience, I learned that no matter how long a customer takes, you have to be polite to them. For public speaking, I learned that sometimes you have to get out of your comfort zone when speaking to the customer. For cooperation, I learned you have to cooperate with others in order to be successful, not only in business but in life, too.

Helping there has been fun. When it is busy, you are so busy! You have to keep up to make sure customers are happy. The good part is I get to help my parents. I am getting experience and the best reason of all — free food! Stop in sometime: Tang Asian Fusion, 903 Montauk Hwy., Copiague.

Paul Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Copiague Middle School

By Ethan Zheng Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

This stylish doll comes with 20 surprises waiting Great gifts for the girls on your list
Kids can build, code and play with R2-D2, Start shopping now: Top toy trends for 2019 holiday season
Caitlin Watters, 13, of Bethpage, works together with 11 escape rooms for kids, adults on LI
The Pizzo Family of Massapequa. Scary or cute? Send us your best costume photos
Brother and sister Paul and Joan Burke at Munday's in Huntington hosts Halloween 'Dining in the Dark'
Cailin Stryska, a Farmingdale High School senior who Farmingdale teen gets a TV makeover from 'NBC's George to the Rescue'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search