TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
SEARCH
60° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Kidsday taste-tests Long Island bakeries' chocolate chip cookies

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Jean Yoo, Jericho

By Guadalupe Hernandez, Veronica Lopez and Kayla Quizhpi Pizarro Kidsday Reporters
Print

Who doesn’t love a good chocolate chip cookie? We are so lucky to have some great bakeries in our area that make delicious treats.

Tuckahoe middle school students had the opportunity to choose their favorite chocolate chip cookie in a taste test featuring cookies from Tate’s Bake Shop in Southampton, Krieg’s Bakery in Hampton Bays and Simon’s Beach Bakery in Westhampton Beach. It was a difficult job, but someone had to do it! The results are:

Simon’s Beach chocolate chip: 44

Tate’s chocolate chip: 36

Simon’s Beach Nutella chocolate chip: 24

Krieg’s chocolate chip: 19

Krieg's Bakery had chocolate chip cookies with the perfect mix of cookie and chocolate chips. They weren’t too soft or too chewy, and tasted like old-fashioned chocolate chip cookies. 

The Nutella chocolate chip cookies from Simon’s Beach Bakery were a hit because they were soft and huge. They also had a Nutella center that was gooey and delicious. 

The chocolate chip cookies from Tate’s Bake Shop were crunchy, and the buttery cookies melted in your mouth as you ate them. 

The winning chocolate chip cookies from Simon’s Beach Bakery, however, were amazing. They were the most flavorful with large chocolate chunks. They were the perfect size, the perfect texture, and had the perfect balance between the chocolate chunks and the cookie. They were just delicious.   

Bonnie Downs and Allison Whittle’s writers club, Tuckahoe School, Southampton

By Guadalupe Hernandez, Veronica Lopez and Kayla Quizhpi Pizarro Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

It's time for the Brookhaven Fair with its Brookhaven Fair, more LI fun this week
Olivia Soprano, 8, of Bellmore, yells Billy Joel song, 19 more secrets of Nunley's Carousel
Francesco Guerrieri, owner of Francesco's Italian Bakery in 10 over-the-top birthday cakes from LI bakeries
Giovanna Goodman, 2, of Commack and Charlotte Fallon, LI restaurants offering fun experiences for kids
There's so much to do at Eisenhower Park 35 family-friendly things to do this spring on LI
Chip the pug is just starting to explore New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in May
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search