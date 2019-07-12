One day I hope to be a teacher. How I prepare for this is I help out my mom. She is a kindergarten teacher at Frank J. Carasiti Elementary in Rocky Point.

The first thing I do to help out is at the end of the year, my mom, Mrs. Jaime Giorlando, has to pack up her room so the janitors can totally clean it up for the summer. In the fall I help her unpack all of her supplies and get them organized. I get the tables and chairs set up.

The second thing I do to help out my mom is for the holidays, I help set up the classroom and prepare for some of the activities they do. An example is that for Thanksgiving the kids will make turkey aprons, so I help cutting up sponges and getting the paint set up. For Valentine’s Day my mom buys candy hearts for her class. I open all of the packages and get all of the candy hearts out, so my mom can use the boxes with their faces as a wonderful gift.

And that is how I help out my mom and prepare to be a teacher!

Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point