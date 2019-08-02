Do you prefer a male or female teacher?

School starts in about a month. If you were able to choose whether you could have a man for a teacher or a woman, which would you choose?

We asked 138 kids in grades four and five that question, and here is what we found out:

Female: 88

Male: 50

Based on this most kids would prefer to have a female teacher. But most of the kids who were in our class wanted a male teacher because our teacher, Mr. Hughes, is awesome. There are a lot of female teachers in our school who are also very good, so those kids really wanted a female teacher.

After thinking about it, we figured if they like the teacher they have, it doesn't matter if it is a man or a woman, a good teacher is all we want!

Thomas Hughes' fifth-grade class, Lakeville Elementary School, Great Neck