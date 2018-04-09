TODAY'S PAPER
Team ORCHID shares stories about our community

Team ORCHID and Kidsday reporters won a New

Team ORCHID and Kidsday reporters won a New York State English Council award for their work.

By Michael Alfaro and Asia Dowe Kidsday Reporters
Team ORCHID is a fun club you could join or start. It’s about us finding events that happen in our community. We’ve grown to have at least 75 kids from 20 kids in third to fifth grades. It has been going on for six years.

We give up our recess and sometimes class because we are so dedicated. Some kids from last year got to be on News 12, and it was such an honor. We’re also digital journalists and use technology like Surface Pros and phones for taking pictures. In October we won the New York State English Council Program of Excellence, because our Team ORCHID group is full of excellence.

Jacklyn Graham’s students, Plaza Elementary School, Baldwin

