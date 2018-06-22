Every year, Team 6-1 at West Hollow Middle School participates in a teddy bear fundraiser for the Suffolk County Family Court system.

Unfortunately, not everyone has a perfect family life. Sometimes children need to be removed from their homes and placed into foster care for their safety, or until their families can care for them the way they need to be cared for. Family Court Judge David Freundlich’s daughter Farrah, who taught with our teacher, Ms. Marybeth Clark, at Sunquam Elementary School, started to give teddy bears to all the kids who were placed in foster care as a source of comfort and a promise that someone will always look out for them.

After he retired, Judge Theresa Whelan continued to give the teddy bears to the kids. Team 6-1 has been participating for the past 10 years and will continue participating to help the kids who are not as fortunate as we are.

I am very proud to be a part of this team. Giving to others makes people happy. Our teachers stress that if we learn the habit of giving at an early age, it will later turn into a common practice. Life is all about giving what we can, when we can, to one another and feeling great about it along the way.

Elisa Brosnan and Marybeth Clark’s writing and art club, West Hollow Middle School, Melville