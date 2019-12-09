In Port Washington, kids always like to do something fun after school or on weekends. A good option for me is to go to the Port Washington Public Library.

There are things for kids of all ages to do. But if you are in 7th to 12th grades, they have TeenSpace, a place where you can go to do homework, play board games with friends, read or just play games on the computer. They host events for teens. For example, they host teen study halls when exams are coming up. This gives us extra time after the doors of the library lock to study until 11 p.m.

TeenSpace provides a safe and quiet environment. I will sometimes go there on a Friday afternoon to play some games or read with my friends. Even though it is held at the library, you feel like you are in another world.

