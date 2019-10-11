Do your parents always believe you?

We asked 100 middle school students if their parents always believe them. Our information concluded that most kids' parents do believe them. We found out that 56 out of the 100 kids voted their parents do believe them and 44 kids said their parents don’t believe them.

This topic should definitely be discussed because you should have that trust with your parents. Another point that comes across is that you should always tell your parents the truth, and then you will receive the truth back. In cases, if it is a serious problem you need to have that trusted adult. You won’t get into trouble. Being honest is always the better option.

Parents can sometimes be annoying, but kids have to deal with them. Even though they may not act like it, they want to keep you protected and safe. If you don’t have their trust, try to gain it back because you may need it in the future.

We know it’s hard for kids to always tell their parents the truth because they don’t want to get in trouble. But, in the end, the trust will win out.

Roland Clark’s seventh-grade English class, Merrick Avenue Middle School