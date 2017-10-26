I played Temple Connection (Smart Games). This game helps with creativity and makes me feel good because I am having so much fun.
This is a one-player puzzle game — you build roads and bridges to link temples. I think it is a great game that boosts creativity because you can connect the temples two ways, using the instructions or your imagination. The idea of the game is to see how many different ways you can connect the temples. When I connected the temples, I did not use the instructions. My dad did use the instructions. I think it is a lot more fun to build using your imagination.
I think that a lot of my friends would enjoy playing this game. When my dad and I played Temple Connection, it took us hours but we finally got it done. I would definitely buy other connecting sets.
To sum it up, Temple Connect is a really good game if you like puzzles.
