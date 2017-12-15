TODAY'S PAPER
Temple Connection board game starts easy, gets challenging

Kidsday reporter Param Butani tested the Temple Connection

Kidsday reporter Param Butani tested the Temple Connection board game. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Param Butani Kidsday Reporter
This board game, Temple Connection (Smart Games), is designed for one player. However, this can be used by a group of people, each player getting a chance to play in a timed zone.

The object of the game is to connect the temples by following the challenges in the book. There are five stages (each stage has multiple levels): starter, junior, expert, master and wizard. The game is over when a player completes all the challenges in the challenge book.

I think both the starter and junior are relaxed stages as they ease the player into the game and help him or her get the hang of it. Once the player reaches the expert stage, the game becomes more intriguing. I think this was designed in this manner so that when the player finishes one of the levels, he or she feels a greater sense of achievement.

I suggest all players do the first and last level and at least one level between each stage. This way the player will not get rushed in the game and also will enjoy it more. I also thought that this game could work as a multiple-player game by timing each player to test how long it takes to complete the stages. The person who completes the stages in the least time is the winner.

Ages: 5 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

