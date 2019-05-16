TODAY'S PAPER
Here's how I got my start playing tennis

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Jemia Mattison

By Jemia Mattison Kidsday Reporter
I love to play tennis. I am going to tell you how I started playing.

I wanted to play a sport that I never really knew about and that was really enjoyable and fun for me and my family. When I told my mom she said, “OK, we’ll look into it.”

Over the next few weeks I started reading books about tennis players. Then one day — the day before school started — my book bag, headphones and tennis racket and tennis balls came. I was so happy; that Saturday I played on the tennis court in the park. It was so much fun.

After playing for a while, I have some tips for beginners:

  • Always keep your eye on the ball.
  • Practice, practice, practice.
  • Always stretch and loosen up before you start playing.
  • Hit the ball with effort and play fair.
  • Be a good sport and shake hands with your opponent.
  • Try your best even when it’s hard and you are not doing well.
  • Never be afraid to ask for help to get better.

Theresa Moskowski’s fifth-grade students, Walnut Street School, Uniondale

