I love to play tennis. I am going to tell you how I started playing.

I wanted to play a sport that I never really knew about and that was really enjoyable and fun for me and my family. When I told my mom she said, “OK, we’ll look into it.”

Over the next few weeks I started reading books about tennis players. Then one day — the day before school started — my book bag, headphones and tennis racket and tennis balls came. I was so happy; that Saturday I played on the tennis court in the park. It was so much fun.

After playing for a while, I have some tips for beginners:

Always keep your eye on the ball.

Practice, practice, practice.

Always stretch and loosen up before you start playing.

Hit the ball with effort and play fair.

Be a good sport and shake hands with your opponent.

Try your best even when it’s hard and you are not doing well.

Never be afraid to ask for help to get better.

Theresa Moskowski’s fifth-grade students, Walnut Street School, Uniondale