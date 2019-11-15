Our musical Thanksgiving tradition

What do you like to do to make your Thanksgiving Day extra special?

Every year, I go to my friend Eric’s house to celebrate Thanksgiving. Before we sit down to eat turkey, we have a talent show. Everybody gets a chance to perform something they have a special talent in.

Cindy plays the piano beautifully. Sophie sings as well as a professional opera star. Eric plays the trumpet almost at the level of Louis Armstrong. My sister, Helena, plays the cello with a pleasing sound. Here I come! I like piano and I think I play like Mozart. Don’t laugh.

I always have a good time on Thanksgiving Day. It is super-duper fun.

Pamela Ginex’s Cub Scouts, Troop 168, Syosset