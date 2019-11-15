TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Our musical Thanksgiving tradition

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Caitlin Hanratty, East

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Caitlin Hanratty, East Rockaway

By Leon Zhang Kidsday Reporter
Print

What do you like to do to make your Thanksgiving Day extra special?

Every year, I go to my friend Eric’s house to celebrate Thanksgiving. Before we sit down to eat turkey, we have a talent show. Everybody gets a chance to perform something they have a special talent in. 

Cindy plays the piano beautifully. Sophie sings as well as a professional opera star. Eric plays the trumpet almost at the level of Louis Armstrong. My sister, Helena, plays the cello with a pleasing sound. Here I come! I like piano and I think I play like Mozart. Don’t laugh.

I always have a good time on Thanksgiving Day. It is super-duper fun.

Pamela Ginex’s Cub Scouts, Troop 168, Syosset

By Leon Zhang Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

This 100-piece pinata includes Frozen Raven and Ice Sold out! Toys you'll be scrambling for this year
The Montauk Point Lighthouse's 6th annual lighting ceremony Montauk Lighthouse lights up
If you want to join Sir Elton John See Elton John at the Coliseum, more LI fun this week
Pictures with Santa take place from 10 a.m. 16 places to see Santa on LI
Matthew, age 3, and Christopher, age 1, sitting 'Scared of Santa' photos through the years
Take some time for yourself this holiday season Creative Elf on the Shelf ideas from LI parents
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search