On Thanksgiving, we always go to my aunt’s house. However, in our family, we add our own twist. Every Thanksgiving we have a theme.
One year, we all wore our pajamas. Another year, we wore Halloween costumes. My favorite was when we all dressed in 1980s-style clothing. Each year, we vote for a winner. Even though the winner doesn’t get a prize, we still have fun.
I wonder what the theme will be this year. I look forward to seeing what everyone will wear.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.