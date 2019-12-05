TODAY'S PAPER
Review: A shoe odor fighter that doesn't stink 

Kidsday reporter Ethan Nelson checked out the Arm

Kidsday reporter Ethan Nelson checked out the Arm & Hammer Shoe Refresher. Credit: Nelson family

By Ethan Nelson Kidsday Reporter
The Arm and Hammer Shoe Refresher 360-degree spray is a pretty good product that is used to help with bad shoe odor, something that many athletes complain about.

My teammates and I usually wear slides after practice or a game just so we can let our stinky sneakers air out. This product is something that helps out with that nasty shoe smell.

I tested it out on my own sneakers, and to my surprise it did work really well. I had to spray one shoe multiple times just so it could smell normal again. I had several of my teammates test it out as well and it did get rid of most of the stinky odor. The only suggestion I have to make this product better is to have a stronger scent. Overall, this was a good product and I would recommend it to anyone.

Tom Hughes Rising Stars, Garden City

