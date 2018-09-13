Zip zip zap. All you see is a red streak. Zoom! The streak runs up and down the streets in Central City. The man behind the mask is Barry Allen (Grant Gustin). To the outside world, he is an ordinary forensic scientist. But secretly, with the help of his friends at STAR Labs, he fights crime under the name The Flash.

“The Flash” has been a big show on The CW the past few years, and it keeps getting bigger and better. With crossovers from other big shows like the “Arrow,” “Supergirl” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” one day he might be fighting a man who turns into mist or another day fighting a woman with super strength.

Across the completed seasons, The Flash has encountered countless enemies, including Reverse-Flash. Reverse-Flash is a speedster who is a villain from the future turned evil by envy of all the fame Flash is getting. Reverse-Flash secretly takes the role of genius inventor Harrison Wells.

After that, The Flash’s next big threat is Zoom. Zoom takes the false name of Jay Garrick, but his real name is Hunter Zolomon, and he pretends to be a good guy.

Zoom is defeated by Barry and his crew when they race, and Barry makes a double of himself to beat Zoom. After the race, a new threat arrives — Savitar. His identity is not known until he reveals it to Killer Frost. Savitar is defeated after Barry stops him from harming his fiancee, Iris West.

Overall, “The Flash” is the best CW show out there. We didn’t give you all the details. There are so many things, like characters Cisco Ramon or Caitlin Snow. If you want to find out everything else, go watch “The Flash.”

Allison Krieb and Mike MacKenzie’s sixth-grade class, Longwood Middle School, Middle Island