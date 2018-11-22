In The Floor is Lava! there's fun in the cards

I played the game The Floor is Lava! (Endless Games). This game is a way to get exercise, strategize and have fun. It incorporates the old-time game and internet sensation into an activity you can do with friends, siblings and other family members.

It does have a few minor flaws. The challenge cards were clearly written by someone who assumed babies would play by including “cover your eyes,” “jump up and down three times,” and “stand tall and perfectly still like a soldier.” Not only are the cards not challenging, but they have nothing to do whatsoever with the game. I think there should be a version of the game for older kids as well as this younger version. I think it could be more challenging that way.

The games are usually short, and there is not as much shock and excitement as you would find in Life, Jenga or Scattergories. Overall, the game is fun and the maker is on to something, but for now I would stick with the plain challenge, game not included.

Rating: 3 smiles out of 5

Javan Howard’s writers workshop students, Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, Wheatley Heights