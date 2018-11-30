THEC64 Mini (Retro Games Ltd.) was really cool. You get all the old games from the 1980s, like California Games, Winter Games, Impossible Mission II, Boulder Dash and so many more. I had never heard of any of them.

To hook it up all you have to do is connect the HDMI cable to your TV. The controller is a joystick that was easy to use on all the games. The one bad thing is only one player can play at a time.

I think the game is cool. I like how you play all the old games from the ’80s. My favorite game was Pitstop II. It was a fun racing game.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Beth Darrell’s fourth-grade class, Pulaski Road Elementary School, East Northport