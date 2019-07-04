Have you ever wanted to get your mind stretching? You should buy the Thinking Putty Puzzle: The Mind-Stretching Logic Game (Thinkfun). This will get your mind going, and I think it will be a great way to entertain you if you are sad, bored or even stressed.

My friend Ella and I love playing this game because it was interesting and fun at the same time. There are 60 beginner-to-expert level challenges. You have to stretch and pull the different color putty to connect the dots. You do all this on a puzzle grid, which is included. There are other pieces as well that add to your challenges.

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Eileen Caulfield and Tara O'Malley's sixth-grade class, Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor