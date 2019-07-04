TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Morning
SEARCH
77° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Thinking Putty Puzzle, the Mind-Stretching Logic Game, is challenging

Kidsday reporters Cali Wilson, left, Ella Schmidt and

Kidsday reporters Cali Wilson, left, Ella Schmidt and Angely Chaves, of Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor, playing Thinking Putty. Photo Credit: Eileen Caulfield

By Kemberli Zeas Zhagui Kidsday Reporter
Print

Have you ever wanted to get your mind stretching? You should buy the Thinking Putty Puzzle: The Mind-Stretching Logic Game (Thinkfun). This will get your mind going, and I think it will be a great way to entertain you if you are sad, bored or even stressed.

My friend Ella and I love playing this game because it was interesting and fun at the same time. There are 60 beginner-to-expert level challenges. You have to stretch and pull the different color putty to connect the dots. You do all this on a puzzle grid, which is included. There are other pieces as well that add to your challenges.

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Eileen Caulfield and Tara O'Malley's sixth-grade class, Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor

By Kemberli Zeas Zhagui Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Fire Island is just one of the popular 50 best places for families on LI
Among the greatest things about life on Long Island 14 fun things to do with kids on (or by) the water on LI
Samantha Alvarez, 15, of Brentwood, dances at her What goes into quinceañera parties on LI
Take a discovery journey onboard one of Captain Take a boat cruise, more LI fun this week
Abby Claps, 11, of Kings Park splashes around 24 ways to enjoy summer on LI
Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search