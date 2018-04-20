I think “The Three Stooges” is one of the most popular classic TV shows around, followed by “The Little Rascals” and “The Munsters.” Most of these shows are comedy shows, which makes it a good laugh for your family.

What makes these old-time shows stand out from your favorite shows is the timeline of the actors of the good, hilarious classic TV shows. For example, Curly Howard was the stage name of Jerome Lester Horwitz, youngest brother of Moses Harry Horwitz, known as Moe Howard. We can’t leave out Larry Fine (real name: Louis Feinberg).

What made the actors funny was how they constantly were throwing pies in each other’s faces and were poking each other in the eyes and slapping each other and acting like 5-year-olds. Over the years, this became a popular show.

The act began in the 1920s. The original third Stooge, Shemp Howard (real name: Samuel Horwitz), older brother of Moe and Curly, left in 1932 and was replaced by Curly. In the 1940s, Curly became very sick, so Shemp came back. When he died in 1955, Joe Besser became the third Stooge. Joe left in 1958 and was replaced by the last Stooge, Curly-Joe DeRita.

If you ever get the chance, you have to watch these guys. They did movies and TV shows. Even though most are in black and white, they will make your day a little more colorful with their crazy antics. Check them out on YouTube.

Jennifer Speicher’s fourth-grade class, PS 79Q, Whitestone