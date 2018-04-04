Three Village Inn’s place in history

Did you know that the Three Village Inn in Stony Brook is a fascinating place to learn about? We went there and took a tour of this beautiful place. We found out about the historic facts about the inn.

The Three Village Inn was built in 1751 by Richard Hallock. He was a farmer. Richard’s son, George, became one of the town’s first major shipbuilders. George constructed the very first wharf and built ships behind the Three Village Inn where all of the cottages are today. By the early 1800s, sea captain Jonas Smith purchased Hallock Homestead for use as a summer home.

Prior to the Civil War, the inn may have been part of the Underground Railroad. The Three Village Inn also is along the George Washington Spy Trail. During the Revolutionary War, spies met in the area to give information that would get to George Washington.

Visit the inn at 150 Main St., Stony Brook, or go online to threevillageinn.com

Brian Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Minnesauke Elementary School, East Setauket