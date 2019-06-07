TikTok is an app in which you can create and share 15-second videos. Today we will be talking about things that you should know about TikTok.

If you have a creative mind and enjoy making video clips or watching videos, you will like TikTok. Part of TikTok was once called Musical.ly, a lip-sync app. Since they merged, they have more followers and have added some new features.

The very first thing that you should know is that you do not need a TikTok account to watch the videos. You need an account only if you want to make your own videos, and you need to be 12 or older to do so.

If you are making your own video, you can set the timer button so you don’t have to hold down the record button while you are making your video. TikTok has a lot of special-effect filters, fun stickers and new songs. The top users enjoy the face filters to make their videos.

We also like that it has a built-in timer that allows users to access the app for only two hours a day. Once the limit is reached, a pass code needs to be typed in to continue using the app.

You should give TikTok a try! But get your parents' permission first!

Kerry Abernethy’s fourth-grade class, Waverly Avenue Elementary School, Holtsville