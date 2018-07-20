TODAY'S PAPER
‘Time Tracers: The Stolen Summers’ reviewed by LI kids

"Time Tracers: The Stolen Summers," by Annabeth Bondor-Stone and Connor White Photo Credit: Harper

By Alayna Brown Kidsday Reporter
Do you love mysteries and adventure? Then you will love the book “Time Tracers: The Stolen Summers,” by Annabeth Bondor-Stone and Connor White (Harper).

You will meet the main character, named Taj. He’s the class clown and finds his way to get out of things. He has plans to have an awesome summer with his friends until he skips summer.

Taj doesn’t think it’s true, but it is. When he goes outside, everybody is acting weird. His coach is knocked out on the floor sleeping. And then the time just freezes, but not him. Then a guy in a gray suit comes crashing into the gym walls on a bus. The guy says his name is Eon and that he is a time tracer and adds: “Your summer was stolen,” and says that Taj needs to come with him.

Taj doesn’t want to come until Eon says to put these glasses on. And once Taj puts the glasses on, there are alien bugs. Eon says that Taj should go on the bus. But he gets into fights with the bugs and runs toward the cafeteria. When he goes on the bus, he finds it isn’t an ordinary bus, it’s a super-high-tech bus.

Eon and Taj walk past a room where Taj meets Syd. Syd fights the time thieves with her own hands. They go and fight monsters.

If you love an action-packed kind of book like I do, then you will love “Time Tracers.”

Michele Lambraia and Dara Perlow’s fourth-grade class, George Washington Elementary School, West Hempstead

