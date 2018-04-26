TODAY'S PAPER
How long can you stay quiet?

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Maia Schnaider, East Northport

By Swan Cho Kidsday Reporter
How long can you go without talking? A week? A day? An hour? A minute? This was the challenge we had in our class. Kids in our class thought that the silence would last a long time, but that wasn’t what actually happened.

Surprisingly the longest period of time two of our classmates did not talk was four hours, 55 minutes. That is almost the whole school day. The average score was two hours and finally the lowest, and definitely not me, was all of one minute!

I was very surprised because a lot of kids who didn’t talk for one hour or 10 minutes or five minutes were some of my quiet classmates. Well, I was also surprised because the two kids who lasted four hours, 55 minutes were two of the most talkative kids in the class.

Jennifer Speicher’s fourth-grade class, PS 79Q, Whitestone

