TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Test-driving a Tinkering Labs set that will get your motor running

Kidsday reporter Jacob Ellenwood of Syosset with the

Kidsday reporter Jacob Ellenwood of Syosset with the Tinkering Kit. Credit: Ellenwood family

By Jacob Ellenwood Kidsday Reporter
Print

Do you like playing with Legos and other building toys? If so, you should get Electric Motors Catalyst by Tinkering Labs Electric Motors Catalyst (tinkeringlabs.com).

It is a set where you build your own motors with challenges. In it there is a motor, screws, springs, battery pack, axles, safety goggles and more. All tools are included.

If you are creative, this is for you. In this set there are no instructions. Instead, there are pictures of what other people have made to help you. The set includes 10 cards that give you goals on what to make. Some of these challenges are to make something that can make noise, make something that can scramble eggs and make something that can launch a wheel across the room.

The box says this toy is for ages 8 and older. As a 10-year-old, I feel like it should be age 10 and older because it is difficult getting the motor in place. I enjoyed figuring out how things works, solving problems and trying to accomplish the challenges. With the help of my dad, I was able to arrange the motor so it stayed in place without stopping from spinning.  

Pamela Ginex’s Cub Scouts, Troop 168, Syosset

By Jacob Ellenwood Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

This 100-piece pinata includes Frozen Raven and Ice Sold out! Toys you'll be scrambling for this year
The Montauk Point Lighthouse's 6th annual lighting ceremony Montauk Lighthouse lights up
If you want to join Sir Elton John See Elton John at the Coliseum, more LI fun this week
Pictures with Santa take place from 10 a.m. 16 places to see Santa on LI
Matthew, age 3, and Christopher, age 1, sitting 'Scared of Santa' photos through the years
Take some time for yourself this holiday season Creative Elf on the Shelf ideas from LI parents
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search