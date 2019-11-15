Do you like playing with Legos and other building toys? If so, you should get Electric Motors Catalyst by Tinkering Labs Electric Motors Catalyst (tinkeringlabs.com).

It is a set where you build your own motors with challenges. In it there is a motor, screws, springs, battery pack, axles, safety goggles and more. All tools are included.

If you are creative, this is for you. In this set there are no instructions. Instead, there are pictures of what other people have made to help you. The set includes 10 cards that give you goals on what to make. Some of these challenges are to make something that can make noise, make something that can scramble eggs and make something that can launch a wheel across the room.

The box says this toy is for ages 8 and older. As a 10-year-old, I feel like it should be age 10 and older because it is difficult getting the motor in place. I enjoyed figuring out how things works, solving problems and trying to accomplish the challenges. With the help of my dad, I was able to arrange the motor so it stayed in place without stopping from spinning.

Pamela Ginex’s Cub Scouts, Troop 168, Syosset