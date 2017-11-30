We were able to preview the new Nickelodeon movie “Tiny Christmas,” which stars one of our favorite Nick actresses, Lizzy Greene. We think you should watch “Tiny Christmas” because it is super funny.

We loved the part when Barkley (played by Lizzy) and Emma (Riele Downs) got shrunk by the elf. Our favorite part was when the neighbor found Emma and Barkley on the chocolate and freaked out. It was really funny when the neighbor saw the word “HELP” on the floor and thought the cat did it. We wondered how it felt to be tiny.

Another good part was when Barkley slid into Emma’s bed like a snake, then started playing music, then started burping songs. We really liked it when Barkley was running away from the cat and hid in the wrapping paper roll. Oh, we almost forgot about the cat! You should have seen the cat — he was rocking his Christmas outfit. If you are looking for a funny Christmas movie, “Tiny Christmas” is the movie for you.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

After seeing the movie, we were able to meet and interview actress Lizzy Greene at her hotel in Manhattan recently. You probably know her best as Dawn on the Nickelodeon TV show “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.”

She was really nice and friendly because we got to take pictures with her and we even got her autograph. She even let us take as many pictures as we wanted!

We found out that Lizzy loves to dance and sing. Her favorite type of music is hip-hop music, and she loves to listen to Taylor Swift. Scary books and movies are her favorite because she said they make her feel as if she is always at the edge of her seat.

We got to ask her many questions — a lot of them made Lizzy laugh. We asked Lizzy what it was like to film the burping scenes in her new movie, “Tiny Christmas.” We also asked her about school, and she said biology was a hard subject for her because it was totally different from the other sciences she learned. We also asked her if she misses home-cooked meals or if she prefers to go out. She said she likes them both and loves to go out for sushi.

She told us that she works long hours on the set of her show — about nine hours a day. She said she reads her lines every morning to help memorize them. She even looks into the mirror to help. Lucky for her, she can memorize her lines very quickly.

Some of the things she does in her free time is watching YouTube, going to the mall with her friends, going to trampoline parks and relaxing. One of the people she admires is Ellen DeGeneres from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Two others are the actors who play the parents in “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn,” Brian Stepanek (Tom) and Allison Munn (Anne).

She gave us great advice about life. She told us to always work hard to accomplish your dreams. It was a really fun and memorable day.

Make sure you watch “Tiny Christmas” Saturday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon