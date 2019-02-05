There are those nights when we just can’t fall asleep. Most of the time it’s because of stress, nightmares or excitement. It could be because you have a big test the next day or you had a great day playing sports.

Sleep is very important. Without it, we can’t do well in school, exercise or stay healthy. That’s why we wrote down some ideas on how to fall asleep faster. Follow one (or all) of these ways to get a good night’s sleep.

Add the scent of lavender to your room.

Sleep with a firm pillow.

Sleep with dim lights and relaxing sounds.

Read a book before you go to bed.

Drink milk before you go to bed.

If you have a phone, turn it off.

Tara Dungate and Veronica Weeks' fifth-grade class, Bretton Woods Elementary School, Hauppauge